Best Collection of Code for your functions.php file
As with many others who are now viewing this post, I have been reading various blogs, forums, and discussion groups to learn and improve my wordpress skills. Over the past 12 months I have been on a mission to substitute my use of plugins by adding code to my
functions.php file instead. While I completely agree that plugins are very useful in many situations my experience proved that in 90% of usage cases although a plugin might exist, actually utilizing it could create unnecessary complications and compatibility issues. Additionally in a great deal of cases such plugins added menus and other admin elements which I don’t want or need.
More often than not I have found that by analyzing the code of plugins I was able to strip out the piece of code I wanted and hard code it into my
functions.php. This provided me with the exact functionality I needed without having to include unnecessary elements.
So, the purpose of this post is my attempt to engage you, the reader/admin/developer, to share with me and other here any code bits which you find useful and have added to your theme’s
function.php file to extend or enhance WordPress without utilizing a plugin.
When you submit a response here please kindly give each code bit a title, let us know if with what version of wordpress you know its compatible with, include whatever description you feel best describes its function and (if applicable) include a link to the original plugin or source where you found the information.
I am looking forward to all your responses and will of course continually add my own new finds whenever I find them.
NetConstructor.com
Enable Hidden Admin Feature displaying ALL Site Settings
Tested on: WordPress 3.1 RC3
This little piece of code does something pretty cool. It will add an additional option to your settings menu with a link to “all settings” which will show you a complete list of all the settings you have within your database related to your wordpress site. The code below will only made this link visible to an admin user and hide it for all other users.
j08691
You can also get to the same options page (when logged in) by going to yoursite/wp-admin/options.php
EAMann
Fantastic for development! I use the options table frequently to store DB versions for my plug-ins … using phpMyAdmin to reset to an old DB version to test an upgrade script is a pain … this will make it so much easier!!!
NetConstructor.com
Modify the Login Logo & Image URL Link
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This code will allow you to easily modify the WordPress Login page Logo as well as the href link and title text of this logo.
EDIT: If you want to use the site logo to replace the login logo, you can use the following to dynamically pull that information (tested on WP3.5):
jaredwilli
Include custom post types in the search results.
Add your custom post types to your sites main RSS feed by default.
Include custom post types in “Right Now” admin dashboard widget
This will include your custom post types and the post counts for each type in the “Right Now” dashboard widget.
Krzysiek Drzdz
Include custom post types in the search results – I guess, now you can do this with
exclude_from_searchparam of
register_post_type…
jaredwilli
@NetConstructor.com I don't think I understand your request. If I do, then I think it would be a bit more of a difficult thing to do, and don't really have time right now to figure out how to do it.
NetConstructor.com
Regarding the last snippet to this answer. This is a great addition as I was adding these manually for each post type. The only issue I have with this is that it adds the data after the default "category" and "tag" entry. Could you update your answer to move the default "category" or "tag" ones down or remove them so that they can be added manually?
NetConstructor.com
Remove Update Notification for all users except ADMIN User
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This code will ensures that no users other than “admin” are notified by wordpress when updates are available..
Changed version to only show update notification for admin users (as opposed to just the user ‘admin’):
netblognet
I think this snippet lost it's relevance over the years. In actual WordPress the administrator is the only one who is seeing update notifications.
user391
I just tried the codes. But I am getting some error page if I use the codes. Same problem with both the codes
Atif Mohammed Ameenuddin
This logic must go inside the core
Travis Northcutt
I edited the answer and added the version that uses current_user_can('update_plugins')
jerclarke
If you wanted to check for a specific user name I suppose your code in the original answer is acceptable, though there may be a slightly more effective way. The full code using my solution would look like what you have in your last comment. It's the same as your answer but with the current_user_can() check instead of the $user_login !== 'admin'.
NetConstructor.com
@Jeremy Clarke so would this code then be the correct way of doing things? But, if you just wanted to allow a specific username to get the notices would the code above be the best way? if (!current_user_can('update_plugins')) { add_action( 'init', create_function( '$a', "remove_action( 'init', 'wp_version_check' );" ), 2 ); add_filter( 'pre_option_update_core', create_function( '$a', "return null;" )); }
NetConstructor.com
so the full code would look like what?
jerclarke
so: if (!current_user_can('update_plugins')) {/*REMOVE MESSAGES*/}
jerclarke
The best way is to remove the global $user_login and get_currentuserinfo() and instead use current_user_can in your if clause. It's only 1 line instead of 3 and its the standard way. You can check for the specific capability that would be needed to ACT on the messages, in this case there's 'update_core' and 'update_plugins'.
NetConstructor.com
Thats why I added the comment to the code where you can change the admin username. How would you improve/rewrite it?
jerclarke
I.e. if (!current_user_can('manage_options')) {…add_filter…} — Sorry about double comment, I forgot that hitting enter submits comments)
jerclarke
This is far less than ideal. It will only work if the admin's login is still the default 'admin', which it shoudln't be for security reasons. Instead you should check for a specific capability that you want people to have to see messages.
Derek Perkins
Loading jQuery from the Google CDN
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Remove the WordPress Version Info for Security
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Add Spam & Delete Links to Comments on Front End
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This makes it way easier to manage comments from the front end by adding spam and delete links.**
Delay the public posting to RSS Feed
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Finally, I like to delay posting to my RSS feeds for 10-15 minutes because I always find at least a couple errors in my text. Other uses are in case you want content to be exclusive to your site for a day or a week before pushing it out to your RSS readers.
Jeremy
Not true Joseph, if your WordPress version is exposed then people can see if you are running an older version, thus exposing your vulnerabilities. It is always a good decision to remove that from all WordPress installs. Personally, I don't even know why they put it there in the first place as it IS a security issue.
Joseph Scott
The "Remove the WordPress Version Info for Security" code doesn't actually do anything to increase the security of your site. It doesn't even stop exposure of the WP version being used on your site.
NetConstructor.com
fuxia
ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1/jquery.min.js expires after just one hour. Always use the full version information like ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.4.3/jquery.min.js – that expires after one year.
MikeSchinkel
Ünsal Korkmaz
Why dont we use google cdn for admin too? I didnt get it
Gipetto
You can also just remove the generator filter:
remove_action('wp_head', 'wp_generator');
bueltge
source on my post: wpengineer.com/320/publish-the-feed-later with more informations
jerclarke
Set a maximum number of post revisions to avoid DB bloat.
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Default is infinite, this will set it to only remember last 5 edits:
FWIW there are a ton of great ideas for CONSTANTS that can be set on the Codex page Editing wp-config.php.
janw
personally I prefer 10. I know it's double but always when I need a revision it's always older then 5
NetConstructor.com
thanks Jeremy – To anyone else, if you know how to do this please post it here.
jerclarke
Looking at its usage in wp_save_post_revision() there doesn't seem to be a way to distinguish based on post types. There's no filter or anything on the value, though there probably should be.
NetConstructor.com
Can this be set on a per post type basis?
Denis de Bernardy
WordPress Profiling tools
I like to add profiling tools in a separate file, which I then include from functions.php when needed:
Denis de Bernardy
That's how it's done in my theme: semiologic.com/software/sem-reloaded — the /inc/debug.php is included by /functions.php or /inc/init.php (can't recall off the top of my head).
NetConstructor.com
is there a quick way to modify this so that script only gets called when your an administrator AND append something to the URL to show the debug info?
Ünsal Korkmaz
Sharpen Resized Images (only jpg)
This function sharpening resized jpg images. An example of difference:
timofey.com
@StevieD – as the title suggests, it goes inside functions.php, in your template. I would be careful though, this function is almost 8 years old.
StevieD
where does this function go?
Ünsal Korkmaz
if u guys want this as plugin: wordpress.org/extend/plugins/sharpen-resized-images
brasofilo
much much better jpegs, thanks a bunch! tested in 3.4-alpha
NetConstructor.com
Remove Default WordPress Meta Boxes
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This code will allow you to remove specific Meta Boxes which wordpress adds by default to the default Add/Edit Post and Add/Edit Page screens.
user7003859
@CorvanNoorloos Your github link is broken.
user5424
According to this wordpress.stackexchange.com/questions/34030/… I wouldn't hide the slugdiv this way, but use this gist.github.com/1863830 instead
EAMann
Remove “WordPress” to “WordPress” filter
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
There was a filter added with WordPress version 3.0 that automatically converts all instances of “WordPress” (no capital P) to “WordPress” (with a capital P) in post content, post titles, and comment text. Some people see this as intrusive, I just have a need to mis-case WordPress from time to time and found the filter somewhat annoying.
Jan Fabry
In WordPress 3.0.1, this filter is added with priority 11, so you need to add
11as the third parameter to remove it.
NetConstructor.com
great little find. One of those things which just removes another piece of code that is not needed
George Wiscombe
Customize the Dashboard
Remove these dashboard widgets…
Add a custom widget called ‘Help and Support’
This is the content for your custom widget
NetConstructor.com
Add Custom User Profile Fields
Place the code below into your functions.php file to add custom user profile fields. Edit or add lines as you see fit.
Remember not to remove the line: return $contactmethods; otherwise this won’t work.
To display custom fields you can use one of the two methods listed below.
Option 1:
Option 2:
NetConstructor.com
Customize the order of the admin menu
tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This code will allow you to reorganize the order of elements in the admin menu. All that you need to do is click on an existing link in the admin menu and copy everything before the /wp-admin/ URL. The order below represents the order the new admin menu will have.
Manny Fleurmond
@kaiser documented here codex.wordpress.org/Plugin_API/Filter_Reference/…
kaiser
Is there really a core filter named
custom_menu_order? I couldn't find one…
Name-AK
Function to change the length of Exerpt
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
By default all excerpts are capped at 55 words. Utilizing the code below you can override this default settings:
This example changes the excerpt length to 100 words, but you can use the same method to change it to any value.
Dougal Campbell
Heh. I got that filter added to core. 🙂
EAMann
@NetConstructor.com This function (and the
excerpt_lengthhook) cap by words.
NetConstructor.com
@user402… does this cap by words or characters? Could you post how to do both?
Philip
Add Thumbnails in Manage Posts/Pages List
You can add this to your functions to display to the Manage/Edit Post and Pages List a new column with the thumbnail preview.
Rich
How to move the column to the far left?
Dan Gayle
Remove pings to your own blog
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Steven
Same here. I have a news / magazine blog and link to other articles quite often.
Sahas Katta
I actually have that issue quite often. If I reference an internal link to another post on my WP blog, I get a trackback or pingback (don't remember which) from myself. It's annoying.
NetConstructor.com
how often and when does wordpress ping itself?
onetrickpony
Enable GZIP output compression
Normally the server should be set up to do this automatically, but a lot of shared hosts don
t do this (probably to increase client bandwidth usage)
Rarst
Display DB Queries, Time Spent and Memory Consumption
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Then this code below the code above which will automatically insert the code above into the footer of your public website (make sure your theme is calling wp_footer):
Can be called multiple times.
onetrickpony
for php < 5.2 use
memory_get_usage()
bueltge
Unregister WP Default Widgets
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Tim Malone
Still works on WP 4.5 🙂
user391
I have used it on Version 3.1.4 . But the widgets are still there. Does any one have idea?
NetConstructor.com
Auto Extract the First Image from the Post Content
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
This code will automatically extract the first image associated with a post and allow you to display/use it by calling the getImage function.
Sagive SEO
i dont any check for thumbnail – are you sure?
Ünsal Korkmaz
i suggest wordpress.org/extend/plugins/auto-post-thumbnail Automatically generate the Post Thumbnail (Featured Thumbnail) from the first image in post or any custom post type only if Post Thumbnail is not set
NetConstructor.com
@matt — In wordpress there are different ways that images can be added to posts and i think the get_the_image script just looks at one of those. This checks to see if there is a featured image and uses that one first if available, next I think it checks for the first image added to the post content and if that is not found it checks the media gallery for the image with the highest sort order (at least thats how I remember the order going).
Matt
What does it do differently than the get_the_image script?
NetConstructor.com
correct but this one works differently and fixes various issues which get_the_image does not take into account
artlung
Nice, but get_the_image does a very good job with this as well. wordpress.org/extend/plugins/get-the-image
Wyck
Output which theme template file a post/page is using in the header
Shorten the default DIV output if your theme is using post_class.
if your theme is using something like
You can have crazy long divs in your source that might look like this or even longer:
This can really start to clutter your source and seem rather unnecessary in most cases, going 3-4 deep is good enough.
For the top example we can slice the output like so:
this slices the output to only include the first 5 values, so the above example becomes:
Make category archives display all posts, regardless of post type: good for custom post types
Remove unwanted dashboard items
This was already posted but it did not have the full list of items. Especially those annoying “incoming links!”
Remove “Read More” page jumps**
instead return to the top of the page. You know how when you
click “read more” it will jump to the spot in the page which can be annoying, this makes it just load the page normally, no jumping!
Restrict ADMIN menu items based on username, replace username with an actual user’s name.
//alternatively you can use if($current_user->user_login != ‘admin’) instead, probably more useful
Style the tag cloud
Full reference of options here ( there are a lot!) http://codex.wordpress.org/Function_Reference/wp_tag_cloud
Change Default RSS Widget update timer
( default is 6 or 12 hours I forget (1800 =30min).
brasofilo
default value for wp_feed_cache_transient_lifetime is 43200 (12 hours)
Wyck
Sorry NetConstructor I just saw your comment now. For user role I would use "current_user_can". I don't have time to test it but when I do, I will add it.
NetConstructor.com
I was just using the code "Restrict ADMIN menu items based on username, replace username with an actual user's name" which is great but could you update the code to also show how this can be done for a specific "user role". I think this would be very useful!
NetConstructor.com
NetConstructor.com
Remove Plugin Update Notice ONLY for INACTIVE plugins
Tim Malone
This is not necessarily a good idea – an inactive plugin is still present in the filesystem, and an insecure one can still be utilised to hack the site. Plugins should always be kept up-to-date.
Andrew Ryno
Remove superfluous info and HTML within the
<head>tag
jaredwilli
Enable Error Debugging And Logging To Use On Live Sites
This is a piece of code I wrote to make use of the WP_DEBUG constants that are normally disabled by default. Well I created a way to not only enable WP_DEBUG so you can use it on a live site with no negative side-effects, but I also made use of the other debugging constants for forcing errors to be displayed, and for creating a log file of the errors and Notices in the /wp-content directory.
Drop this code in your wp-config.php file ( AFTER YOU SAVE A BACKUP JUST IN CASE ) and then you can pass the ?debug=1, 2, or 3 parameters at the end of any url on your site.
?debug=1 = shows all errors/notices
?debug=2 = forces them to be displayed
?debug=3 = creates a debug.log file of all errors in /wp-content dir.
I go into more detail on the guest post I wrote for Comluv if you’re interested, here:
http://comluv.com/dev/enable-debugging-and-logging-for-live-site-usage/
I’m still working on a way to make this either password protected, or preferrably somehow make it work on if (current_user_can(‘manage_themes’) and is_logged_in().
But that’s where it gets alot more tricky.
Tom
We use something similar to setup live, staging and dev database connection details.
tomcat23
New Roles and Capabilities – Only run once!
I keep these handy, this is the right way to do them without a plugin. They set a single field (prefix_user_roles) in the options database, and you don’t need a plugin to set them. Refer to the Codex page for a list of what capabilities are available and descriptions for what they do. You only need to uncomment one of these blocks, load any page and then comment them again! Here I’m creating a role that’s got the capabilities I need:
It’s sometimes handy to add/remove from an existing role rather than removing and re-adding one. Again, you only need to uncomment it, reload a page and then comment it again. This will store the role/capability properly in the options table. (This allows you, the developer to control them and removes the overhead of the bulky plugins that do the same thing.) Here I’m changing the author role to delete their published posts (the default), but allowing them the capability to edit their published posts (which isn’t possible for this role by default)– using *add_cap* or *remove_cap*.
I keep a spreadsheet with the grid from the Codex page for sites that modify this way, so I can remember how things are set, though leaving the commented out code in your functions.php file will work to. Don’t leave these examples uncommented, or it will write to the database with each page load!
kaiser
@MikeSchinkel: thanks for bringing peace back in. @tomcat23: No, you didn't. I can deal with that sort of criticism. My apologies too.
tomcat23
@MikeSchinkel Yes, you are right. @kaiser My apologies if I've caused you insult.
MikeSchinkel
@tomcat23 – Water under the bridge at this point. All I'm saying is, I'm not interested in placing blame, just in having peace for everyone moving forward. 🙂
tomcat23
My answer is in the spirit of the original question. This is my useful code, this is what works well for me and I don't use it wrapped in a function. If @kaiser had wanted to answer this question with the code wrapped in a function and attached to a hook, he's still free to do so. Again, @kaiser what you did in changing my code but not my text was detrimental to other people who would come here, see it and find that my discussion of the code made no sense. That is why I feel it is rude of you to do what you did and why I responded yesterday as harshly as I did.
tomcat23
@MikeSchinkel I recall there being two comments by @kaiser on Feb 1, which is why I responded then how I did. (You are moderator, can you see if he did? Because I don't think I'm wrong in thinking he had 2 comments about my usage just not sitting well with him.) I did not feel that my code or explanation needed help and told him so on Feb 1st. I come back some time later and find that he's changed my code — my first exposure to this site's "wiki" aspect — and I was, in my opinion, justifiably annoyed that while my text and comments discuss one thing, the code itself was different.
MikeSchinkel
@tomcat23 – Note that we are a community that is supportive of each other, not one that challenges each other except to do so academically. As you see from @kaiser's response, he was just trying to help.
kaiser
Puh… As i wrote: "I hope you don't mind that i edited your answer. If you do, pls role it back. :)". You roled it back, explained your reason and guess what: It's ok. So calm down. But to offer you the same amount of explanation: I always wrap stuff in functions and add it to my test files folder of my theme. This way i can easily test stuff for ex. WA answers and add them quickly if i need anything, so wrapping it in a function is ok. Further more it's easier to disable (only the add_action call) and allow doc-comments with /**/ instead of multiline // comments. That much about my "why".
tomcat23
To clarify further, you do not need to wrap this in a function or do admin checks. add_role(), remove_role(), add_cap() and remove_cap(), as I show in my original answer do not need to be executed over and over — they just set a field in the options table that does not need to be written to over and over again — which is why your function wrapper is wrong. I know, you are adding an action to after_setup_theme, but setting a role with that hook is not what my answer was about. (And generally roles don't need to come packaged with themes.)
tomcat23
You do not need to, nor should you, wrap this in a function. You just need it to properly set the roles and capabilities. If you want to play around with them, there's some great (though bloated) plugins for that. If you understand the roles and capabilities in wordpress and aren't just poking around with it, and aren't writing your own plugin, then this is how to do it right. Please don't edit my code. I have rolled it back. Your function wrapping is in the history for anyone to see, though I disagree with what you have done.
tomcat23
Not only that, but your function doesn't do the same thing as my code. Your function leaves just one more check in place, get_role('international', that isn't needed! I used this code for moving a client who had a server that was using php4 and therefore couldn't use the role scoper plugin they had been using, which was php5 only. (And was the only plugin that needed php5 for their install.) As a developer, I saw that the only reason they needed it was to set up a couple of roles and change some capabilities. And this code, my original answer here, is how to do that!
tomcat23
I stand by my answer as I left it. Your function misses the point and doesn't provide the same answer as my text. I also it's quite rude of you do change my code and answer.
kaiser
@tomcat23: To illustrate, i wrapped it up in a function to only add the role, when it doesn't already exists. Another note: I guess it would be easier to place the role somewhere in the role hierarchy, with retrieving the caps from some built in role and then add/remove the capabilities from the built in role. Would make it more clear and easier to remember if it's caps are placed somewhere between ex. admin and editor. – I hope you don't mind that i edited your answer. If you do, pls role it back. 🙂
tomcat23
The functions I mention above write to a field in the options database. Commenting and uncommenting them is the way to go. There are plugins for user roles, but if you use the functions mention above, you cannot leave these functions running, and you DO NOT need to set them more than once, or set them based on if a specific user is accessing something. If you want that, set that user up with a specific, unique role. And refer to the codex, everything I write above is 100% correct if you do it without a plugin. For nearly every case, you only need to set the user roles once.
Chris_O
Automatically Add Dynamic Titles to Public Pages
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Utilizing the code below will automatically create dynamic page titles based upon the pages/posts being viewed publicly.
chuck reynolds
WordPress Custom Admin Footer
I use this for client sites as a simple point of reference to contact me as the dev.
CommentLuv
Enable shortcodes in widgets
Name-AK
Function to Disable RSS Feeds
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
You can disable RSS feeds If you want to maintain your WordPress based website as static.
You can Use this function :
bueltge
Thanks Toscho! the source is also available in english wpengineer.com/287/disable-wordpress-feed
fuxia
Source: bueltge.de/wordpress-feeds-deaktivieren/794 (Frank Bueltge)
Philip
Change the “Howdy” message to “Welcome”
With this function you can customize the “Howdy” message in top right of your admin area.
This function make use of JQuery to change the “Howdy” message to “Welcome”.
PHP version, using
gettextfilter:
Philip
It's working fine here in 3.0+ versions for sure, but why not in older versions? Check if any other plugin you use is responsible for this. The text here replaced with JQuery, maybe a JQuery plugin?
hakre
Can't this already be edited on the PHP side so it doesn't get output at all?
NetConstructor.com
Include custom post types in “Right Now” admin dashboard
This will include your custom post types and the post counts for each type in the “Right Now” dashboard widget.
jaredwilli
This is the same exact thing I had posted above.
brasofilo
Suddenly, there was a post type "WooFramework Internal Container" appearing in the RightNow widget! . . . one extra argument is needed
'show_ui' => trueand it's all K now
jaredwilli
Add a codex search form to the dashboard header
This is a simple way to add a codex search form to the dashboard header, on the top-right next to the quicklinks drop-down.
brasofilo
I encapsulated the add_filter in this action call: add_action('plugins_loaded', 'pluginInit');, and then
function pluginInit(){if...add_filter(...)}– – i'm running this in WP 3.4-alpha, and had to use in_admin_footer
Zach Lysobey
Does this still work in the current WP version… I couldn't get it to work
jaredwilli
@NetConstructor.com I edited it to show if current_user_can manage plugins, then add the filter. It's that simple.
NetConstructor.com
can you update this code to show how this only gets displayed to users with a specific role (specifically administrators)?
onetrickpony
Themed custom loop using shortcodes
Arguments are the same as the ones from query_posts. The content wrapped between the query tag is the template.
Usage:
(will make a query for 5 pages)
Inserting pre-configured widgets anywhere using shortcodes
(some ideas from http://webdesign.anmari.com/shortcode-any-widget)
Usage:
Drop a widget in the “arbitrary widgets” sidebar, save it and you’ll get the shortcodes 🙂
Get a custom field value through shortcodes
Usage:
[field "my_key"]
[field "my_key" post_id=1]
Get the TinyURL of a link through shortcodes
Usage:
[tinyurl]
[tinyurl url="http://google.com" title="google"]
T.Todua
You'd better to use Javascript:
<a href="javascript:window.open('http://tinyurl.com/api-create.php?url='+location.href"> Get ShorLink </a>(to avoid unnecessary HUNDREDS OF page open QUERIES(by bots or etc) to TinyUrl …
NetConstructor.com
New Media Library Column to Re-Attach Images
This code adds a new column to the Media Library Page allowing you to re-attach images
NetConstructor.com
Set Editor Defaults to WYSIWYG or HTML
Here is how to remove the HTML Editor
UPDATED
here is another way to set the default editor to HTML
bueltge
see more informations on the origin: wpengineer.com/1946/disable-html-editor-wordpress
Joshua Scott
Quickly Determine Server & Environment Details
If you have multiple servers and multiple environments such as development, QA, and production environments, this can be very useful.
For my systems, environment is determined by the first 3 letters of the hostname, but this could easily be changed to whatever suits your needs.
This has saved me many times from making updates to the wrong environment.
You can also turn this into a plugin and network activate it so all sites get the notification.
Ian Dunn
I think it'd be better to use different CSS classes on the message, so that the messages could have different background colors in environments in addition to just having slightly different text. Otherwise I think you'd stop noticing the text differences pretty quickly.
hakre
Please don't mark this as the answer. Otherwise this listing won't work.
NetConstructor.com
thanks for this piece. Could you please elaborate a bit more on this and different usage cases? I think it would also be VERY helpful to me and others if you could possibly include any other code which you utilize when your running different development versions of code. Also, if you utilize a slick way of moving a site from development to production or migrate from one domain to a different one. All these things are very helpful. Finally, do you use any type of subversion client when updating your files? If so, is there anything specific you do for this?
NetConstructor.com
Remove Author Metabox/Options & Move to Publish MetaBox
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
One of the things that drive me crazy is a cluttered WordPress Admin area. One of the elements which I now always setup from the start in my functions.php file is removing the Author MetaBox and Screen Options and then adding the option into the publish metabox. In my opinion this just makes sense and keep things clean. This also respects applicable permissions.
To achieve this goal, just copy and past the following code into your functions.php file.
If you feel there is a better way of doing this please suggest.
NOTE: UPDATED THE CODE TO FIX A CODING ISSUE
kaiser
@NC: No, you got me right. For me it's not "the publish box", but just a box on the upper right side for small stuff. I don't see a need to have a separate box for each the single "add thumbnail" text line or the two checkboxes from discussions. Nothing else.
NetConstructor.com
@kaiser — appreciate the compliment however what I still don't understand is how you see it would be of benefit to users to have discussions or thumbnails integrated into the publish metabox. I only saw the benefit of removing the slug and author metaboxes as those logically should be within the publish metabox. Am I still misunderstanding your point?
kaiser
@you: No, i absolutely see the benefit. You didn't only missunderstand me, you got me wrong by 180 degree. I said that it's that good that it should a) be extended to discussions & thumbnails and b) have a blog post about it "decluttering content edit pages" or so. Edit: With no need for testing means, that i know that it works.
NetConstructor.com
@kaiser — not exactly sure where you see value in this? My objective was just to remove some of the metaboxes which were extra and unneeded such as slugs and authors.
kaiser
@CH/NC: Sure it works, don't even have to test it. Voting up: n/p. Could/Should be extended to hold some of the other crap/cluter too… (discussions, post thumbnail). I'm not going to mod your answer, but if you got some time, it would even be worth a blog-post. 🙂
NetConstructor.com
@kaiser — your right, after reviewing this I did noticed the issue. I updated the code in my answer so just delete everything you included from this before hand and just past in the full code above. Let me know if this fixes things. Vote up the question and answer if it fixes the problem – CH 🙂
kaiser
@NetConstructor: I just gave it a test yesterday (3.0.4) and yes, the author box is gone, but not moved to the publish box. When looking at the code i can't see any way, because the function is no where triggered… you just added the remove_author_box() fn to admin_menu action hook, but not the move_author_to_publish_box() fn.
NetConstructor.com
@kaiser — I am not sure I understand your question. This code just removes the "author" metabox and places the option to select the author into the "publish" metabox.
kaiser
And how would you add the author to publish? On admin_init or on admin_menu wouldn't work.
NetConstructor.com
what version of wordpress are you using?
Matt
It doesn't add the Author Metabox to my Publish Box. I figured it was because there was no
add_actionfor the
move_author_to_publish_boxfunction so I added
add_action('admin_menu', 'move_author_to_publish_box');but that gave me a "Fatal error: Call to undefined function post_author_meta_box()"
t31os
Add page template filter to page listing
Tested on: WP 3.1
Adds a page template filter to the page listing, so you can view a list of pages that have a given template attached.
Requires at least 3.1 to work, though the
meta_querycould be replaced with the older
meta_keyand
meta_valuefor 3.0.
brasofilo
works flawlessly, tested in 3.4-alpha
chuck reynolds
Remove Auto Linking of URLs in WordPress Comments
fregante
Nice! I was looking for that
make_clickable()function to apply it to
the_content! Why didn't they do it in the first place? It's as simple as adding
add_filter( 'the_content', 'make_clickable');Alternatively it could be done when the post is saved by using a different hook
bueltge
Add a “Settings” link for plugins on the plugin list page
Set “Settings” link for plugins on plugin-page in WordPress backend, easy to use jump to settings for users (the code is also with an solution for WordPress version smaller 2.9)
JimmyPena
I wish all plugin authors would do this (for the plugins that have settings pages, of course) so this kind of code wouldn't be necessary.
bueltge
@NetConstructor.com I have update a little bid from one of my free plugins, on all my plugins works fine this
NetConstructor.com
I have attempted to use this code but it seem that it does not work on wordpress 3.1. Can you confirm and update
NetConstructor.com
Extending Auto Logout Period
Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1
Using the code below you can increase the time cookies are kept and therefor users who are logged in remain logged in longer:
Ian Dunn
It should be noted that the session timeout is there as a security precaution, so extending/removing it makes your site more vulnerable.
NetConstructor.com
there is another trick which can be used which I found here: wpengineer.com/2064/stop-wordpress-from-ever-logging-out
Dean Oakley
Fixed: Remove Default WordPress Meta Boxes
This was very handy but had some errors
Sahas Katta
Collection of quick function.php edits
I have a few awesome tweaks in
functions.phpas well. Found most of these by searching for them over the years.
Excerpt Ending
Replace WP Admin Logo
Custom Favicon WP-Admin
Custom Admin Footer
NetConstructor.com
NetConstructor.com
thanks but these have already been added.
Paul
Only show posts and media of the logged-in Author & fix the post/media counts on the filter bars.
Tested on: WordPress 3.4.1
By default, WordPress allows Authors to see the titles of other users posts, unpublished drafts, and all media, even though they cannot be edited.
Use this code to only allow posts and media of the currently logged in Author to be displayed.
Unlike other solutions, this also fixes the post/media count on the filter bars (All|Published|Draft|Pending|Trash; All|Images|Videos|Unattached).