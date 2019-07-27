Sign Up

Q 51478
Answered
NetConstructor.com

NetConstructor.com

  • 329
Asked:

Best Collection of Code for your functions.php file

As with many others who are now viewing this post, I have been reading various blogs, forums, and discussion groups to learn and improve my wordpress skills. Over the past 12 months I have been on a mission to substitute my use of plugins by adding code to my functions.php file instead. While I completely agree that plugins are very useful in many situations my experience proved that in 90% of usage cases although a plugin might exist, actually utilizing it could create unnecessary complications and compatibility issues. Additionally in a great deal of cases such plugins added menus and other admin elements which I don’t want or need.

More often than not I have found that by analyzing the code of plugins I was able to strip out the piece of code I wanted and hard code it into my functions.php. This provided me with the exact functionality I needed without having to include unnecessary elements.

So, the purpose of this post is my attempt to engage you, the reader/admin/developer, to share with me and other here any code bits which you find useful and have added to your theme’s function.php file to extend or enhance WordPress without utilizing a plugin.

When you submit a response here please kindly give each code bit a title, let us know if with what version of wordpress you know its compatible with, include whatever description you feel best describes its function and (if applicable) include a link to the original plugin or source where you found the information.

I am looking forward to all your responses and will of course continually add my own new finds whenever I find them.

admincustomizationfunctionspluggableplugins
    133 Answers

    NetConstructor.com

      Enable Hidden Admin Feature displaying ALL Site Settings

      Tested on: WordPress 3.1 RC3

      This little piece of code does something pretty cool. It will add an additional option to your settings menu with a link to “all settings” which will show you a complete list of all the settings you have within your database related to your wordpress site. The code below will only made this link visible to an admin user and hide it for all other users.

      // CUSTOM ADMIN MENU LINK FOR ALL SETTINGS
   function all_settings_link() {
    add_options_page(__('All Settings'), __('All Settings'), 'administrator', 'options.php');
   }
   add_action('admin_menu', 'all_settings_link');
    NetConstructor.com

      Modify the Login Logo & Image URL Link

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This code will allow you to easily modify the WordPress Login page Logo as well as the href link and title text of this logo.

      add_filter( 'login_headerurl', 'namespace_login_headerurl' );
/**
 * Replaces the login header logo URL
 *
 * @param $url
 */
function namespace_login_headerurl( $url ) {
    $url = home_url( '/' );
    return $url;
}

add_filter( 'login_headertitle', 'namespace_login_headertitle' );
/**
 * Replaces the login header logo title
 *
 * @param $title
 */
function namespace_login_headertitle( $title ) {
    $title = get_bloginfo( 'name' );
    return $title;
}

add_action( 'login_head', 'namespace_login_style' );
/**
 * Replaces the login header logo
 */
function namespace_login_style() {
    echo '<style>.login h1 a { background-image: url( ' . get_template_directory_uri() . '/images/logo.png ) !important; }</style>';
}

      EDIT: If you want to use the site logo to replace the login logo, you can use the following to dynamically pull that information (tested on WP3.5):

      function namespace_login_style() {
    if( function_exists('get_custom_header') ){
        $width = get_custom_header()->width;
        $height = get_custom_header()->height;
    } else {
        $width = HEADER_IMAGE_WIDTH;
        $height = HEADER_IMAGE_HEIGHT;
    }
    echo '<style>'.PHP_EOL;
    echo '.login h1 a {'.PHP_EOL; 
    echo '  background-image: url( '; header_image(); echo ' ) !important; '.PHP_EOL;
    echo '  width: '.$width.'px !important;'.PHP_EOL;
    echo '  height: '.$height.'px !important;'.PHP_EOL;
    echo '  background-size: '.$width.'px '.$height.'px !important;'.PHP_EOL;
    echo '}'.PHP_EOL;
    echo '</style>'.PHP_EOL;
}
    jaredwilli

      Include custom post types in the search results.

      // MAKE CUSTOM POST TYPES SEARCHABLE
function searchAll( $query ) {
 if ( $query->is_search ) { $query->set( 'post_type', array( 'site', 'plugin', 'theme', 'person' )); } 
 return $query;
}
add_filter( 'the_search_query', 'searchAll' );

      Add your custom post types to your sites main RSS feed by default.

      // ADD CUSTOM POST TYPES TO THE DEFAULT RSS FEED
function custom_feed_request( $vars ) {
 if (isset($vars['feed']) && !isset($vars['post_type']))
  $vars['post_type'] = array( 'post', 'site', 'plugin', 'theme', 'person' );
 return $vars;
}
add_filter( 'request', 'custom_feed_request' );

      Include custom post types in “Right Now” admin dashboard widget

      This will include your custom post types and the post counts for each type in the “Right Now” dashboard widget.

      // ADD CUSTOM POST TYPES TO THE 'RIGHT NOW' DASHBOARD WIDGET
function wph_right_now_content_table_end() {
 $args = array(
  'public' => true ,
  '_builtin' => false
 );
 $output = 'object';
 $operator = 'and';
 $post_types = get_post_types( $args , $output , $operator );
 foreach( $post_types as $post_type ) {
  $num_posts = wp_count_posts( $post_type->name );
  $num = number_format_i18n( $num_posts->publish );
  $text = _n( $post_type->labels->singular_name, $post_type->labels->name , intval( $num_posts->publish ) );
  if ( current_user_can( 'edit_posts' ) ) {
   $num = "<a href='edit.php?post_type=$post_type->name'>$num</a>";
   $text = "<a href='edit.php?post_type=$post_type->name'>$text</a>";
  }
  echo '<tr><td class="first num b b-' . $post_type->name . '">' . $num . '</td>';
  echo '<td class="text t ' . $post_type->name . '">' . $text . '</td></tr>';
 }
 $taxonomies = get_taxonomies( $args , $output , $operator ); 
 foreach( $taxonomies as $taxonomy ) {
  $num_terms  = wp_count_terms( $taxonomy->name );
  $num = number_format_i18n( $num_terms );
  $text = _n( $taxonomy->labels->singular_name, $taxonomy->labels->name , intval( $num_terms ));
  if ( current_user_can( 'manage_categories' ) ) {
   $num = "<a href='edit-tags.php?taxonomy=$taxonomy->name'>$num</a>";
   $text = "<a href='edit-tags.php?taxonomy=$taxonomy->name'>$text</a>";
  }
  echo '<tr><td class="first b b-' . $taxonomy->name . '">' . $num . '</td>';
  echo '<td class="t ' . $taxonomy->name . '">' . $text . '</td></tr>';
 }
}
add_action( 'right_now_content_table_end' , 'wph_right_now_content_table_end' );
    NetConstructor.com

      Remove Update Notification for all users except ADMIN User

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This code will ensures that no users other than “admin” are notified by wordpress when updates are available..

      // REMOVE THE WORDPRESS UPDATE NOTIFICATION FOR ALL USERS EXCEPT SYSADMIN
   global $user_login;
   get_currentuserinfo();
   if ($user_login !== "admin") { // change admin to the username that gets the updates
    add_action( 'init', create_function( '$a', "remove_action( 'init', 'wp_version_check' );" ), 2 );
    add_filter( 'pre_option_update_core', create_function( '$a', "return null;" ) );
   }

      Changed version to only show update notification for admin users (as opposed to just the user ‘admin’):

      // REMOVE THE WORDPRESS UPDATE NOTIFICATION FOR ALL USERS EXCEPT SYSADMIN
       global $user_login;
       get_currentuserinfo();
       if (!current_user_can('update_plugins')) { // checks to see if current user can update plugins 
        add_action( 'init', create_function( '$a', "remove_action( 'init', 'wp_version_check' );" ), 2 );
        add_filter( 'pre_option_update_core', create_function( '$a', "return null;" ) );
       }
    Derek Perkins

      Loading jQuery from the Google CDN

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      // even more smart jquery inclusion :)
add_action( 'init', 'jquery_register' );

// register from google and for footer
function jquery_register() {

if ( !is_admin() ) {

    wp_deregister_script( 'jquery' );
    wp_register_script( 'jquery', ( 'https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.min.js' ), false, null, true );
    wp_enqueue_script( 'jquery' );
}
}

      Remove the WordPress Version Info for Security

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      // remove version info from head and feeds
function complete_version_removal() {
    return '';
}
add_filter('the_generator', 'complete_version_removal');

      Add Spam & Delete Links to Comments on Front End

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This makes it way easier to manage comments from the front end by adding spam and delete links.**

      // spam & delete links for all versions of wordpress
function delete_comment_link($id) {
    if (current_user_can('edit_post')) {
        echo '| <a href="'.get_bloginfo('wpurl').'/wp-admin/comment.php?action=cdc&c='.$id.'">del</a> ';
        echo '| <a href="'.get_bloginfo('wpurl').'/wp-admin/comment.php?action=cdc&dt=spam&c='.$id.'">spam</a>';
    }
}

      Delay the public posting to RSS Feed

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      Finally, I like to delay posting to my RSS feeds for 10-15 minutes because I always find at least a couple errors in my text. Other uses are in case you want content to be exclusive to your site for a day or a week before pushing it out to your RSS readers.

      // delay feed update
function publish_later_on_feed($where) {
    global $wpdb;

    if (is_feed()) {
        // timestamp in WP-format
        $now = gmdate('Y-m-d H:i:s');

        // value for wait; + device
        $wait = '10'; // integer

        // http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.0/en/date-and-time-functions.html#function_timestampdiff
        $device = 'MINUTE'; // MINUTE, HOUR, DAY, WEEK, MONTH, YEAR

        // add SQL-sytax to default $where
        $where .= " AND TIMESTAMPDIFF($device, $wpdb->posts.post_date_gmt, '$now') > $wait ";
    }
    return $where;
}
add_filter('posts_where', 'publish_later_on_feed');
    jerclarke

      Set a maximum number of post revisions to avoid DB bloat.

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      Default is infinite, this will set it to only remember last 5 edits:

      /**
 * Set the post revisions unless the constant was set in wp-config.php
 */
if (!defined('WP_POST_REVISIONS')) define('WP_POST_REVISIONS', 5);

      FWIW there are a ton of great ideas for CONSTANTS that can be set on the Codex page Editing wp-config.php.

    Denis de Bernardy

      WordPress Profiling tools

      I like to add profiling tools in a separate file, which I then include from functions.php when needed:

      <?php
if ( !defined('SAVEQUERIES') && isset($_GET['debug']) && $_GET['debug'] == 'sql' )
    define('SAVEQUERIES', true);
if ( !function_exists('dump') ) :
/**
 * dump()
 *
 * @param mixed $in
 * @return mixed $in
 **/

function dump($in = null) {
    echo '<pre style="margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; padding: 10px; border: solid 1px black; background-color: ghostwhite; color: black; text-align: left;">';
    foreach ( func_get_args() as $var ) {
        echo "n";
        if ( is_string($var) ) {
            echo "$varn";
        } else {
            var_dump($var);
        }
    }
    echo '</pre>' . "n";
    return $in;
} # dump()
endif;

/**
 * add_stop()
 *
 * @param mixed $in
 * @param string $where
 * @return mixed $in
 **/

function add_stop($in = null, $where = null) {
    global $sem_stops;
    global $wp_object_cache;
    $queries = get_num_queries();
    $milliseconds = timer_stop() * 1000;
    $out =  "$queries queries - {$milliseconds}ms";
    if ( function_exists('memory_get_usage') ) {
        $memory = number_format(memory_get_usage() / ( 1024 * 1024 ), 1);
        $out .= " - {$memory}MB";
    }
    $out .= " - $wp_object_cache->cache_hits cache hits / " . ( $wp_object_cache->cache_hits + $wp_object_cache->cache_misses );
    if ( $where ) {
        $sem_stops[$where] = $out;
    } else {
        dump($out);
    }
    return $in;
} # add_stop()


/**
 * dump_stops()
 *
 * @param mixed $in
 * @return mixed $in
 **/

function dump_stops($in = null) {
    if ( $_POST )
        return $in;
    global $sem_stops;
    global $wp_object_cache;
    $stops = '';
    foreach ( $sem_stops as $where => $stop )
        $stops .= "$where: $stopn";
    dump("n" . trim($stops) . "n");
    if ( defined('SAVEQUERIES') && $_GET['debug'] == 'sql' ) {
        global $wpdb;
        foreach ( $wpdb->queries as $key => $data ) {
            $query = rtrim($data[0]);
            $duration = number_format($data[1] * 1000, 1) . 'ms';
            $loc = trim($data[2]);
            $loc = preg_replace("/(require|include)(_once)?,s*/ix", '', $loc);
            $loc = "n" . preg_replace("/,s*/", ",n", $loc) . "n";
            dump($query, $duration, $loc);
        }
    }
    if ( $_GET['debug'] == 'cache' )
        dump($wp_object_cache->cache);
    if ( $_GET['debug'] == 'cron' ) {
        $crons = get_option('cron');
        foreach ( $crons as $time => $_crons ) {
            if ( !is_array($_crons) )
                continue;
            foreach ( $_crons as $event => $_cron ) {
                foreach ( $_cron as $details ) {
                    $date = date('Y-m-d H:m:i', $time);
                    $schedule = isset($details['schedule']) ? "({$details['schedule']})" : '';
                    if ( $details['args'] )
                        dump("$date: $event $schedule", $details['args']);
                    else
                        dump("$date: $event $schedule");
                }
            }
        }
    }
    return $in;
} # dump_stops()
add_action('init', create_function('$in', '
    return add_stop($in, "Load");
    '), 10000000);
add_action('template_redirect', create_function('$in', '
    return add_stop($in, "Query");
    '), -10000000);
add_action('wp_footer', create_function('$in', '
    return add_stop($in, "Display");
    '), 10000000);
add_action('admin_footer', create_function('$in', '
    return add_stop($in, "Display");
    '), 10000000);

/**
 * init_dump()
 *
 * @return void
 **/

function init_dump() {
    global $hook_suffix;
    if ( !is_admin() || empty($hook_suffix) ) {
        add_action('wp_footer', 'dump_stops', 10000000);
        add_action('admin_footer', 'dump_stops', 10000000);
    } else {
        add_action('wp_footer', 'dump_stops', 10000000);
        add_action("admin_footer-$hook_suffix", 'dump_stops', 10000000);
    }
} # init_dump()
add_action('wp_print_scripts', 'init_dump');


/**
 * dump_phpinfo()
 *
 * @return void
 **/

function dump_phpinfo() {
    if ( isset($_GET['debug']) && $_GET['debug'] == 'phpinfo' ) {
        phpinfo();
        die;
    }
} # dump_phpinfo()
add_action('init', 'dump_phpinfo');


/**
 * dump_http()
 *
 * @param array $args
 * @param string $url
 * @return array $args
 **/

function dump_http($args, $url) {
    dump(preg_replace("|/[0-9a-f]{32}/?$|", '', $url));
    return $args;
} # dump_http()


/**
 * dump_trace()
 *
 * @return void
 **/

function dump_trace() {
    $backtrace = debug_backtrace();
    foreach ( $backtrace as $trace )
        dump(
            'File/Line: ' . $trace['file'] . ', ' . $trace['line'],
            'Function / Class: ' . $trace['function'] . ', ' . $trace['class']
            );
} # dump_trace()
if ( $_GET['debug'] == 'http' )
    add_filter('http_request_args', 'dump_http', 0, 2);
?>
    nsal Korkmaz

      Sharpen Resized Images (only jpg)

      This function sharpening resized jpg images. An example of difference: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/1652601/forrst/gdsharpen.png

      function ajx_sharpen_resized_files( $resized_file ) {

    $image = wp_load_image( $resized_file );
    if ( !is_resource( $image ) )
        return new WP_Error( 'error_loading_image', $image, $file );

    $size = @getimagesize( $resized_file );
    if ( !$size )
        return new WP_Error('invalid_image', __('Could not read image size'), $file);
    list($orig_w, $orig_h, $orig_type) = $size;

    switch ( $orig_type ) {
        case IMAGETYPE_JPEG:
            $matrix = array(
                array(-1, -1, -1),
                array(-1, 16, -1),
                array(-1, -1, -1),
            );

            $divisor = array_sum(array_map('array_sum', $matrix));
            $offset = 0; 
            imageconvolution($image, $matrix, $divisor, $offset);
            imagejpeg($image, $resized_file,apply_filters( 'jpeg_quality', 90, 'edit_image' ));
            break;
        case IMAGETYPE_PNG:
            return $resized_file;
        case IMAGETYPE_GIF:
            return $resized_file;
    }

    return $resized_file;
}   

add_filter('image_make_intermediate_size', 'ajx_sharpen_resized_files',900);
    NetConstructor.com

      Remove Default WordPress Meta Boxes

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This code will allow you to remove specific Meta Boxes which wordpress adds by default to the default Add/Edit Post and Add/Edit Page screens.

      // REMOVE META BOXES FROM DEFAULT POSTS SCREEN
   function remove_default_post_screen_metaboxes() {
 remove_meta_box( 'postcustom','post','normal' ); // Custom Fields Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'postexcerpt','post','normal' ); // Excerpt Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'commentstatusdiv','post','normal' ); // Comments Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'trackbacksdiv','post','normal' ); // Talkback Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'slugdiv','post','normal' ); // Slug Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'authordiv','post','normal' ); // Author Metabox
 }
   add_action('admin_menu','remove_default_post_screen_metaboxes');


// REMOVE META BOXES FROM DEFAULT PAGES SCREEN
   function remove_default_page_screen_metaboxes() {
 remove_meta_box( 'postcustom','page','normal' ); // Custom Fields Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'postexcerpt','page','normal' ); // Excerpt Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'commentstatusdiv','page','normal' ); // Comments Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'trackbacksdiv','page','normal' ); // Talkback Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'slugdiv','page','normal' ); // Slug Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'authordiv','page','normal' ); // Author Metabox
 }
   add_action('admin_menu','remove_default_page_screen_metaboxes');
    EAMann

      Remove “WordPress” to “WordPress” filter

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      There was a filter added with WordPress version 3.0 that automatically converts all instances of “WordPress” (no capital P) to “WordPress” (with a capital P) in post content, post titles, and comment text. Some people see this as intrusive, I just have a need to mis-case WordPress from time to time and found the filter somewhat annoying.

      // Remove annoying P filter
if(function_exists('capital_P_dangit')) {
    foreach ( array( 'the_content', 'the_title' ) as $filter ) 
        remove_filter( $filter, 'capital_P_dangit', 11 ); 

    remove_filter('comment_text', 'capital_P_dangit', 31 );
}
    George Wiscombe

      Customize the Dashboard

      add_action('wp_dashboard_setup', 'my_custom_dashboard_widgets');

function my_custom_dashboard_widgets() {
   global $wp_meta_boxes;

      Remove these dashboard widgets…

         unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['normal']['core']['dashboard_plugins']);
   unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_primary']);
   unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_secondary']);

      Add a custom widget called ‘Help and Support’

         wp_add_dashboard_widget('custom_help_widget', 'Help and Support', 'custom_dashboard_help');
}

      This is the content for your custom widget

       function custom_dashboard_help() {
    echo '<p>Lorum ipsum delor sit amet et nunc</p>';
}
    NetConstructor.com

      Add Custom User Profile Fields

      Place the code below into your functions.php file to add custom user profile fields. Edit or add lines as you see fit.

      Remember not to remove the line: return $contactmethods; otherwise this won’t work.

      // CUSTOM USER PROFILE FIELDS
   function my_custom_userfields( $contactmethods ) {

    // ADD CONTACT CUSTOM FIELDS
    $contactmethods['contact_phone_office']     = 'Office Phone';
    $contactmethods['contact_phone_mobile']     = 'Mobile Phone';
    $contactmethods['contact_office_fax']       = 'Office Fax';

    // ADD ADDRESS CUSTOM FIELDS
    $contactmethods['address_line_1']       = 'Address Line 1';
    $contactmethods['address_line_2']       = 'Address Line 2 (optional)';
    $contactmethods['address_city']         = 'City';
    $contactmethods['address_state']        = 'State';
    $contactmethods['address_zipcode']      = 'Zipcode';
    return $contactmethods;
   }
   add_filter('user_contactmethods','my_custom_userfields',10,1);

      To display custom fields you can use one of the two methods listed below.

      Option 1:

      the_author_meta('facebook', $current_author->ID)

      Option 2:

      <?php $current_author = get_userdata(get_query_var('author')); ?>
<p><a href="<?php echo esc_url($current_author->contact_phone_office);?>" title="office_phone"> Office Phone</a></p>
    NetConstructor.com

      Customize the order of the admin menu

      tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This code will allow you to reorganize the order of elements in the admin menu. All that you need to do is click on an existing link in the admin menu and copy everything before the /wp-admin/ URL. The order below represents the order the new admin menu will have.

      // CUSTOMIZE ADMIN MENU ORDER
   function custom_menu_order($menu_ord) {
       if (!$menu_ord) return true;
       return array(
        'index.php', // this represents the dashboard link
        'edit.php?post_type=events', // this is a custom post type menu
        'edit.php?post_type=news', 
        'edit.php?post_type=articles', 
        'edit.php?post_type=faqs', 
        'edit.php?post_type=mentors',
        'edit.php?post_type=testimonials',
        'edit.php?post_type=services',
        'edit.php?post_type=page', // this is the default page menu
        'edit.php', // this is the default POST admin menu 
    );
   }
   add_filter('custom_menu_order', 'custom_menu_order');
   add_filter('menu_order', 'custom_menu_order');
    Name-AK

      Function to change the length of Exerpt

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      By default all excerpts are capped at 55 words. Utilizing the code below you can override this default settings:

      function new_excerpt_length($length) { 
    return 100;
}

add_filter('excerpt_length', 'new_excerpt_length');

      This example changes the excerpt length to 100 words, but you can use the same method to change it to any value.

    Philip

      Add Thumbnails in Manage Posts/Pages List

      You can add this to your functions to display to the Manage/Edit Post and Pages List a new column with the thumbnail preview.

      /****** Add Thumbnails in Manage Posts/Pages List ******/
if ( !function_exists('AddThumbColumn') && function_exists('add_theme_support') ) {

    // for post and page
    add_theme_support('post-thumbnails', array( 'post', 'page' ) );

    function AddThumbColumn($cols) {

        $cols['thumbnail'] = __('Thumbnail');

        return $cols;
    }

    function AddThumbValue($column_name, $post_id) {

            $width = (int) 35;
            $height = (int) 35;

            if ( 'thumbnail' == $column_name ) {
                // thumbnail of WP 2.9
                $thumbnail_id = get_post_meta( $post_id, '_thumbnail_id', true );
                // image from gallery
                $attachments = get_children( array('post_parent' => $post_id, 'post_type' => 'attachment', 'post_mime_type' => 'image') );
                if ($thumbnail_id)
                    $thumb = wp_get_attachment_image( $thumbnail_id, array($width, $height), true );
                elseif ($attachments) {
                    foreach ( $attachments as $attachment_id => $attachment ) {
                        $thumb = wp_get_attachment_image( $attachment_id, array($width, $height), true );
                    }
                }
                    if ( isset($thumb) && $thumb ) {
                        echo $thumb;
                    } else {
                        echo __('None');
                    }
            }
    }

    // for posts
    add_filter( 'manage_posts_columns', 'AddThumbColumn' );
    add_action( 'manage_posts_custom_column', 'AddThumbValue', 10, 2 );

    // for pages
    add_filter( 'manage_pages_columns', 'AddThumbColumn' );
    add_action( 'manage_pages_custom_column', 'AddThumbValue', 10, 2 );
}
    Dan Gayle

      Remove pings to your own blog

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      //remove pings to self
function no_self_ping( &$links ) {
    $home = get_option( 'home' );
    foreach ( $links as $l => $link )
        if ( 0 === strpos( $link, $home ) )
            unset($links[$l]);
}
add_action( 'pre_ping', 'no_self_ping' );
    onetrickpony

      Enable GZIP output compression

      Normally the server should be set up to do this automatically, but a lot of shared hosts don
      t do this (probably to increase client bandwidth usage)

       if(extension_loaded("zlib") && (ini_get("output_handler") != "ob_gzhandler"))
   add_action('wp', create_function('', '@ob_end_clean();@ini_set("zlib.output_compression", 1);'));
    Rarst

      Display DB Queries, Time Spent and Memory Consumption

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      function performance( $visible = false ) {

    $stat = sprintf(  '%d queries in %.3f seconds, using %.2fMB memory',
        get_num_queries(),
        timer_stop( 0, 3 ),
        memory_get_peak_usage() / 1024 / 1024
        );

    echo $visible ? $stat : "<!-- {$stat} -->" ;
}

      Then this code below the code above which will automatically insert the code above into the footer of your public website (make sure your theme is calling wp_footer):

      add_action( 'wp_footer', 'performance', 20 );

      Can be called multiple times.

    bueltge

      Unregister WP Default Widgets

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      // unregister all default WP Widgets
function unregister_default_wp_widgets() {
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Pages');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Calendar');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Archives');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Links');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Meta');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Search');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Text');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Categories');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Recent_Posts');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Recent_Comments');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_RSS');
    unregister_widget('WP_Widget_Tag_Cloud');
}
add_action('widgets_init', 'unregister_default_wp_widgets', 1);
    NetConstructor.com

      Auto Extract the First Image from the Post Content

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      This code will automatically extract the first image associated with a post and allow you to display/use it by calling the getImage function.

      // AUTOMATICALLY EXTRACT THE FIRST IMAGE FROM THE POST 
function getImage($num) {
    global $more;
    $more = 1;
    $link = get_permalink();
    $content = get_the_content();
    $count = substr_count($content, '<img');
    $start = 0;
    for($i=1;$i<=$count;$i++) {
        $imgBeg = strpos($content, '<img', $start);
        $post = substr($content, $imgBeg);
        $imgEnd = strpos($post, '>');
        $postOutput = substr($post, 0, $imgEnd+1);
        $postOutput = preg_replace('/width="([0-9]*)" height="([0-9]*)"/', '',$postOutput);;
        $image[$i] = $postOutput;
        $start=$imgEnd+1;
    }
    if(stristr($image[$num],'<img')) { echo '<a href="'.$link.'">'.$image[$num]."</a>"; }
    $more = 0;
}
    Wyck

      Output which theme template file a post/page is using in the header

      add_action('wp_head', 'show_template');
function show_template() {
    global $template;
    print_r($template);
}

      Shorten the default DIV output if your theme is using post_class.

      if your theme is using something like

      <div id="post-<?php the_ID(); ?>" <?php post_class(); ?>>

      You can have crazy long divs in your source that might look like this or even longer:

      <div id="post-4" class="post-4 post type-post hentry category-uncategorized category-test category-test-1-billion category-test2 category-test3 category-testing">

      This can really start to clutter your source and seem rather unnecessary in most cases, going 3-4 deep is good enough.

      For the top example we can slice the output like so:

      // slice crazy long div outputs
    function category_id_class($classes) {
        global $post;
        foreach((get_the_category($post->ID)) as $category)
            $classes[] = $category->category_nicename;
            return array_slice($classes, 0,5);
    }
    add_filter('post_class', 'category_id_class');

      this slices the output to only include the first 5 values, so the above example becomes:

      <div id="post-4" class="post-4 post type-post hentry category-uncategorized">

      Make category archives display all posts, regardless of post type: good for custom post types

      function any_ptype_on_cat($request) {
 if ( isset($request['category_name']) )
  $request['post_type'] = 'any';

 return $request;
}
add_filter('request', 'any_ptype_on_cat');

      Remove unwanted dashboard items

      This was already posted but it did not have the full list of items. Especially those annoying “incoming links!”

      add_action('wp_dashboard_setup', 'my_custom_dashboard_widgets');

function my_custom_dashboard_widgets() {
global $wp_meta_boxes;
 //Right Now - Comments, Posts, Pages at a glance
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['normal']['core']['dashboard_right_now']);
//Recent Comments
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['normal']['core']['dashboard_recent_comments']);
//Incoming Links
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['normal']['core']['dashboard_incoming_links']);
//Plugins - Popular, New and Recently updated WordPress Plugins
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['normal']['core']['dashboard_plugins']);

//Wordpress Development Blog Feed
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_primary']);
//Other WordPress News Feed
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_secondary']);
//Quick Press Form
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_quick_press']);
//Recent Drafts List
unset($wp_meta_boxes['dashboard']['side']['core']['dashboard_recent_drafts']);
}

      Remove “Read More” page jumps**

      instead return to the top of the page. You know how when you
      click “read more” it will jump to the spot in the page which can be annoying, this makes it just load the page normally, no jumping!

      function remove_more_jump_link($link) { 
$offset = strpos($link, '#more-');
if ($offset) {
$end = strpos($link, '"',$offset);
}
if ($end) {
$link = substr_replace($link, '', $offset, $end-$offset);
}
return $link;
}
add_filter('the_content_more_link', 'remove_more_jump_link');

      Restrict ADMIN menu items based on username, replace username with an actual user’s name.

      function remove_menus()
{
    global $menu;
    global $current_user;
    get_currentuserinfo();

    if($current_user->user_login == 'username')
    {
        $restricted = array(__('Posts'),
                            __('Media'),
                            __('Links'),
                            __('Pages'),
                            __('Comments'),
                            __('Appearance'),
                            __('Plugins'),
                            __('Users'),
                            __('Tools'),
                            __('Settings')
        );
        end ($menu);
        while (prev($menu)){
            $value = explode(' ',$menu[key($menu)][0]);
            if(in_array($value[0] != NULL?$value[0]:"" , $restricted)){unset($menu[key($menu)]);}
        }// end while

    }// end if
}
add_action('admin_menu', 'remove_menus');

      //alternatively you can use if($current_user->user_login != ‘admin’) instead, probably more useful

      Style the tag cloud

      //tag cloud custom
add_filter('widget_tag_cloud_args','style_tags');
function style_tags($args) {
$args = array(
     'largest'    => '10',
     'smallest'   => '10',
     'format'     => 'list',
     );
return $args;
}

      Full reference of options here ( there are a lot!) http://codex.wordpress.org/Function_Reference/wp_tag_cloud

      Change Default RSS Widget update timer

      ( default is 6 or 12 hours I forget (1800 =30min).

      add_filter( 'wp_feed_cache_transient_lifetime', create_function('$fixrss', 'return 1800;') );
    NetConstructor.com

      Remove Plugin Update Notice ONLY for INACTIVE plugins

      function update_active_plugins($value = '') {
    /*
    The $value array passed in contains the list of plugins with time
    marks when the last time the groups was checked for version match
    The $value->reponse node contains an array of the items that are
    out of date. This response node is use by the 'Plugins' menu
    for example to indicate there are updates. Also on the actual
    plugins listing to provide the yellow box below a given plugin
    to indicate action is needed by the user.
    */
    if ((isset($value->response)) && (count($value->response))) {

        // Get the list cut current active plugins
        $active_plugins = get_option('active_plugins');    
        if ($active_plugins) {

            //  Here we start to compare the $value->response
            //  items checking each against the active plugins list.
            foreach($value->response as $plugin_idx => $plugin_item) {

                // If the response item is not an active plugin then remove it.
                // This will prevent WordPress from indicating the plugin needs update actions.
                if (!in_array($plugin_idx, $active_plugins))
                    unset($value->response[$plugin_idx]);
            }
        }
        else {
             // If no active plugins then ignore the inactive out of date ones.
            foreach($value->response as $plugin_idx => $plugin_item) {
                unset($value->response);
            }          
        }
    }  
    return $value;
}
add_filter('transient_update_plugins', 'update_active_plugins');    // Hook for 2.8.+
//add_filter( 'option_update_plugins', 'update_active_plugins');    // Hook for 2.7.x
    Andrew Ryno

      Remove superfluous info and HTML within the <head> tag

      // remove unnecessary header info
add_action( 'init', 'remove_header_info' );
function remove_header_info() {
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'rsd_link' );
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wlwmanifest_link' );
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' );
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'start_post_rel_link' );
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'index_rel_link' );
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'adjacent_posts_rel_link' );         // for WordPress < 3.0
    remove_action( 'wp_head', 'adjacent_posts_rel_link_wp_head' ); // for WordPress >= 3.0
}

// remove extra CSS that 'Recent Comments' widget injects
add_action( 'widgets_init', 'remove_recent_comments_style' );
function remove_recent_comments_style() {
    global $wp_widget_factory;
    remove_action( 'wp_head', array(
        $wp_widget_factory->widgets['WP_Widget_Recent_Comments'],
        'recent_comments_style'
    ) );
}
    jaredwilli

      Enable Error Debugging And Logging To Use On Live Sites

      This is a piece of code I wrote to make use of the WP_DEBUG constants that are normally disabled by default. Well I created a way to not only enable WP_DEBUG so you can use it on a live site with no negative side-effects, but I also made use of the other debugging constants for forcing errors to be displayed, and for creating a log file of the errors and Notices in the /wp-content directory.

      Drop this code in your wp-config.php file ( AFTER YOU SAVE A BACKUP JUST IN CASE ) and then you can pass the ?debug=1, 2, or 3 parameters at the end of any url on your site.

      ?debug=1 = shows all errors/notices
      ?debug=2 = forces them to be displayed
      ?debug=3 = creates a debug.log file of all errors in /wp-content dir.

      /**
* Written by Jared Williams - http://new2wp.com
* @wp-config.php replace WP_DEBUG constant with this code
* Enable WP debugging for usage on a live site
* http://core.trac.wordpress.org/browser/trunk/wp-includes/load.php#L230
* Pass the '?debug=#' parameter at the end of any url on site
*
* http://example.com/?debug=1, /?debug=2, /?debug=3
*/
if ( isset($_GET['debug']) && $_GET['debug'] == '1' ) {
    // enable the reporting of notices during development - E_ALL
    define('WP_DEBUG', true);
} elseif ( isset($_GET['debug']) && $_GET['debug'] == '2' ) {
    // must be true for WP_DEBUG_DISPLAY to work
    define('WP_DEBUG', true);
    // force the display of errors
    define('WP_DEBUG_DISPLAY', true);
} elseif ( isset($_GET['debug']) && $_GET['debug'] == '3' ) {
    // must be true for WP_DEBUG_LOG to work
    define('WP_DEBUG', true);
    // log errors to debug.log in the wp-content directory
    define('WP_DEBUG_LOG', true);
}

      I go into more detail on the guest post I wrote for Comluv if you’re interested, here:
      http://comluv.com/dev/enable-debugging-and-logging-for-live-site-usage/

      I’m still working on a way to make this either password protected, or preferrably somehow make it work on if (current_user_can(‘manage_themes’) and is_logged_in().

      But that’s where it gets alot more tricky.

    tomcat23

      New Roles and Capabilities – Only run once!

      I keep these handy, this is the right way to do them without a plugin. They set a single field (prefix_user_roles) in the options database, and you don’t need a plugin to set them. Refer to the Codex page for a list of what capabilities are available and descriptions for what they do. You only need to uncomment one of these blocks, load any page and then comment them again! Here I’m creating a role that’s got the capabilities I need:

      /* Capabilities */

// To add the new role, using 'international' as the short name and
// 'International Blogger' as the displayed name in the User list and edit page:
/*
add_role('international', 'International Blogger', array(
    'read' => true, // True allows that capability, False specifically removes it.
    'edit_posts' => true,
    'delete_posts' => true,
    'edit_published_posts' => true,
    'publish_posts' => true,
    'edit_files' => true,
    'import' => true,
    'upload_files' => true //last in array needs no comma!
));
*/


// To remove one outright or remove one of the defaults:
/* 
remove_role('international');
*/

      It’s sometimes handy to add/remove from an existing role rather than removing and re-adding one. Again, you only need to uncomment it, reload a page and then comment it again. This will store the role/capability properly in the options table. (This allows you, the developer to control them and removes the overhead of the bulky plugins that do the same thing.) Here I’m changing the author role to delete their published posts (the default), but allowing them the capability to edit their published posts (which isn’t possible for this role by default)– using *add_cap* or *remove_cap*.

      /*
$edit_role = get_role('author');
   $edit_role->add_cap('edit_published_posts');
   $edit_role->remove_cap('delete_published_posts');
*/

      I keep a spreadsheet with the grid from the Codex page for sites that modify this way, so I can remember how things are set, though leaving the commented out code in your functions.php file will work to. Don’t leave these examples uncommented, or it will write to the database with each page load!

    Chris_O

      Automatically Add Dynamic Titles to Public Pages

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      Utilizing the code below will automatically create dynamic page titles based upon the pages/posts being viewed publicly.

      /* Dynamic Titles **/
// This sets your <title> depending on what page you're on, for better formatting and for SEO
// You need to set the variable $longd to some custom text at the beginning of the function
function dynamictitles() {
$longd = __('Enter your longdescription here.', 'texdomainstring');
    if ( is_single() ) {
      wp_title('');
      echo ' | '.get_bloginfo('name');

} else if ( is_page() || is_paged() ) {
      bloginfo('name');
      wp_title('|');

} else if ( is_author() ) {
      bloginfo('name');
      wp_title(' | '.__('Author', 'texdomainstring'));

} else if ( is_category() ) {
      bloginfo('name');
      wp_title(' | '.__('Archive for', 'texdomainstring'));

} else if ( is_tag() ) {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.__('Tag archive for', 'texdomainstring');
      wp_title('');

} else if ( is_archive() ) {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.__('Archive for', 'texdomainstring');
      wp_title('');

} else if ( is_search() ) {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.__('Search Results', 'texdomainstring');
} else if ( is_404() ) {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.__('404 Error (Page Not Found)', 'texdomainstring');

} else if ( is_home() ) {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.get_bloginfo('description');

} else {
      echo get_bloginfo('name').' | '.($blog_longd);
}
}
    chuck reynolds

      WordPress Custom Admin Footer

      // customize admin footer text
function custom_admin_footer() {
        echo 'add your custom footer text and html here';
} 
add_filter('admin_footer_text', 'custom_admin_footer');

      I use this for client sites as a simple point of reference to contact me as the dev.

    CommentLuv

      Enable shortcodes in widgets

      // shortcode in widgets
if ( !is_admin() ){
    add_filter('widget_text', 'do_shortcode', 11);
}
    Name-AK

      Function to Disable RSS Feeds

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      You can disable RSS feeds If you want to maintain your WordPress based website as static.

      You can Use this function :

      function fb_disable_feed() {
wp_die( __('No feed available,please visit our <a href="'. get_bloginfo('url') .'">homepage</a>!') );
}

add_action('do_feed', 'fb_disable_feed', 1);
add_action('do_feed_rdf', 'fb_disable_feed', 1);
add_action('do_feed_rss', 'fb_disable_feed', 1);
add_action('do_feed_rss2', 'fb_disable_feed', 1);
add_action('do_feed_atom', 'fb_disable_feed', 1);
    Philip

      Change the “Howdy” message to “Welcome”

      With this function you can customize the “Howdy” message in top right of your admin area.
      This function make use of JQuery to change the “Howdy” message to “Welcome”.

      /****** Customize admin message "Howdy" to "Welcome" ******/
$nohowdy = "Welcome";

if (is_admin()) {
    add_action('init', 'artdev_nohowdy_h');
    add_action('admin_footer', 'artdev_nohowdy_f');
}
// Load jQuery
function artdev_nohowdy_h() {
    wp_enqueue_script('jquery');
}
// Modify
function artdev_nohowdy_f() {
global $nohowdy;
echo <<<JS
<script type="text/javascript">
//<![CDATA[
var nohowdy = "$nohowdy";
jQuery('#user_info p')
    .html(
    jQuery('#user_info p')
        .html()
        .replace(/Howdy/,nohowdy)
    );
//]]>
JS;
}

      PHP version, using gettext filter:

      add_filter('gettext', 'change_howdy', 10, 3);

function change_howdy($translated, $text, $domain) {

    if (!is_admin() || 'default' != $domain)
        return $translated;

    if (false !== strpos($translated, 'Howdy'))
        return str_replace('Howdy', 'Welcome', $translated);

    return $translated;
}
    NetConstructor.com

      Include custom post types in “Right Now” admin dashboard

      This will include your custom post types and the post counts for each type in the “Right Now” dashboard widget.

      // ADD CUSTOM POST TYPES TO THE 'RIGHT NOW' DASHBOARD WIDGET
function wph_right_now_content_table_end() {
 $args = array(
  'public' => true ,
  'show_ui' => true ,
  '_builtin' => false
 );
 $output = 'object';
 $operator = 'and';

 $post_types = get_post_types( $args , $output , $operator );
 foreach( $post_types as $post_type ) {
  $num_posts = wp_count_posts( $post_type->name );
  $num = number_format_i18n( $num_posts->publish );
  $text = _n( $post_type->labels->singular_name, $post_type->labels->name , intval( $num_posts->publish ) );
  if ( current_user_can( 'edit_posts' ) ) {
   $num = "<a href='edit.php?post_type=$post_type->name'>$num</a>";
   $text = "<a href='edit.php?post_type=$post_type->name'>$text</a>";
  }
  echo '<tr><td class="first b b-' . $post_type->name . '">' . $num . '</td>';
  echo '<td class="t ' . $post_type->name . '">' . $text . '</td></tr>';
 }
 $taxonomies = get_taxonomies( $args , $output , $operator ); 
 foreach( $taxonomies as $taxonomy ) {
  $num_terms  = wp_count_terms( $taxonomy->name );
  $num = number_format_i18n( $num_terms );
  $text = _n( $taxonomy->labels->singular_name, $taxonomy->labels->name , intval( $num_terms ));
  if ( current_user_can( 'manage_categories' ) ) {
   $num = "<a href='edit-tags.php?taxonomy=$taxonomy->name'>$num</a>";
   $text = "<a href='edit-tags.php?taxonomy=$taxonomy->name'>$text</a>";
  }
  echo '<tr><td class="first b b-' . $taxonomy->name . '">' . $num . '</td>';
  echo '<td class="t ' . $taxonomy->name . '">' . $text . '</td></tr>';
 }
}
add_action( 'right_now_content_table_end' , 'wph_right_now_content_table_end' );
    jaredwilli

      Add a codex search form to the dashboard header

      This is a simple way to add a codex search form to the dashboard header, on the top-right next to the quicklinks drop-down.

      /**
 * ADD WP CODEX SEARCH FORM TO DASHBOARD HEADER
 */
function wp_codex_search_form() {
    echo '<form target="_blank" method="get" action="http://wordpress.org/search/do-search.php" class="alignright" style="margin: 11px 5px 0;">
        <input type="text" onblur="this.value=(this.value=='') ? 'Search the Codex' : this.value;" onfocus="this.value=(this.value=='Search the Codex') ? '' : this.value;" maxlength="150" value="Search the Codex" name="search" class="text"> <input type="submit" value="Go" class="button" />
    </form>';
}

if( current_user_can( 'manage_plugins' )) {
// The number 11 needs to be a 10 for this to work!
    add_filter( 'in_admin_header', 'wp_codex_search_form', 11 );
}
    onetrickpony

      Themed custom loop using shortcodes

      Arguments are the same as the ones from query_posts. The content wrapped between the query tag is the template.

      add_shortcode('query', 'shortcode_query');

function shortcode_query($atts, $content){
  extract(shortcode_atts(array( // a few default values
   'posts_per_page' => '10',
   'caller_get_posts' => 1,
   'post__not_in' => get_option('sticky_posts'),
  ), $atts));

  global $post;

  $posts = new WP_Query($atts);
  $output = '';
  if ($posts->have_posts())
    while ($posts->have_posts()):
      $posts->the_post();

      // these arguments will be available from inside $content
      $parameters = array(
        'PERMALINK' => get_permalink(),
        'TITLE' => get_the_title(),
        'CONTENT' => get_the_content(),
        'COMMENT_COUNT' => $post->comment_count,
        'CATEGORIES' => get_the_category_list(', '),
        // add here more...
      );

      $finds = $replaces = array();
      foreach($parameters as $find => $replace):
        $finds[] = '{'.$find.'}';
        $replaces[] = $replace;
      endforeach;
      $output .= str_replace($finds, $replaces, $content);

    endwhile;
  else
    return; // no posts found

  wp_reset_query();
  return html_entity_decode($output);
}

      Usage:

      [query post_type=page posts_per_page=5]
Listing some pages:    
<h5>{TITLE}</h5>
<div>{CONTENT}</div>
<p><a href="{PERMALINK}">{COMMENT_COUNT} comments</a></p>
[/query]

      (will make a query for 5 pages)

      Inserting pre-configured widgets anywhere using shortcodes

      (some ideas from http://webdesign.anmari.com/shortcode-any-widget)

      add_action('widgets_init', 'create_arbitrary_sidebar');
function create_arbitrary_sidebar(){
  register_sidebar(array(
    'name' => __('Arbitrary Widgets'),
    'id' => 'arbitrary',
    'description' => sprintf(__('Widgets from this area can added into posts/pages using the %1$s or %2$s shortcodes.'), '[widget ID]', '[widget Name]'),
    'before_widget' => '<div class="block"><div class="block-content block-%2$s clear-block" id="instance-%1$s">',
    'after_widget' => '</div></div>',
    'before_title' => '<h3 class="title">',
    'after_title' => '</h3>'
   ));
}

add_action('in_widget_form', 'widget_shortcodes_info', 10, 3);
function widget_shortcodes_info($widget, $return, $instance){
  if(!is_numeric($widget->number)) return; // wp-save bug :( widget needs to be saved first...

  global $wp_registered_widgets;

  // get the active widgets from all sidebars
  $sidebars_widgets = wp_get_sidebars_widgets();

  // prepare matches
  $matches = array();
  foreach($wp_registered_widgets as $i => $w)
    if($w['name'] == $widget->name) $matches[] = $w['id'];

  // find out the widget position (number)
  $number = 0;
  $is_arbitrary = false;
  if(!empty($sidebars_widgets['arbitrary']))
    foreach($sidebars_widgets['arbitrary'] as $i => $value):
      if(in_array($value, $matches) && !$is_arbitrary) $number = $number +1;
      if($value == $widget->id) $is_arbitrary = true;
    endforeach;

  echo '<div style="background:#eee; padding: 5px;">To include this widget into your posts or pages use one of the following shortcodes: <br />';
  echo '<code>[widget '.substr(md5($widget->id), 0, 8).']</code> <br /> <code>[widget "'.$widget->name.'"'.(($number > 1) ? ' number='.$number : null).']</code></div>';
}

add_shortcode('widget', 'shortcode_widget');
function shortcode_widget($atts){
  global $wp_registered_widgets, $wp_registered_sidebars;
  extract(shortcode_atts(array(
    'number' => false,        // only taken in consideration if the 1st argument is the "Widget Name" (not the hashed ID)
    'title' => true,          // show titles?
    'area' => 'arbitrary'     // sidebar to search
  ), $atts));

  // get 1st parameter (assuming this is the target widget id or name)
  if (!empty($atts[0])) $widget = esc_attr($atts[0]); else return;

  $sidebar = esc_attr($area);
  $number = intval($number);

  $callback = false;
  $possible_matches = array();
  $sidebars_widgets = wp_get_sidebars_widgets();
  if((empty($sidebars_widgets[$sidebar]) || empty($wp_registered_widgets)) && (current_user_can('edit_themes')))
    return "no valid active widgets in {$sidebar}";

  // assuming we get the md5 hashed ID
  foreach ($wp_registered_widgets as $i => $w)
    if ($widget == substr(md5($w['id']), 0, 8)):
      $callback = ($w['callback']);
      $widget = $w['id']; // real widget ID

    // compare widget names as well, and build a array with the possible widget matches array
    // (which is used later if ID match fails)
    elseif($widget == $w['name']):
      $possible_matches[] = $w['id'];

    endif;

  // nothing found, assume it's the "Widget Name".
  if(!$callback):
    $valid_matches = array();
    foreach($sidebars_widgets[$sidebar] as $i => $w)
      foreach($possible_matches as $id) if($id == $w) $valid_matches[] = $w;

    if(!empty($valid_matches)) $widget = $number ? $valid_matches[$number-1] : $widget = $valid_matches[0];
    if($widget && isset($wp_registered_widgets[$widget]['callback'])) $callback = $wp_registered_widgets[$widget]['callback'];
  endif;

  // yey. we found it
  if($callback):
    ob_start();

    $params = array_merge(array(array_merge($wp_registered_sidebars[$sidebar], array('widget_id' => $widget, 'widget_name' => $wp_registered_widgets[$widget]['name']))), (array)$wp_registered_widgets[$widget]['params']);

    $classname_ = '';
    foreach ((array)$wp_registered_widgets[$widget]['classname'] as $cn)
      if (is_string($cn)) $classname_ .= '_'.$cn; elseif (is_object($cn)) $classname_ .= '_'.get_class($cn);
    $classname_ = ltrim($classname_, '_');
    $params[0]['before_widget'] = sprintf($params[0]['before_widget'], $widget, $classname_);
    $params = apply_filters('dynamic_sidebar_params', $params);

    if (is_callable($callback)) call_user_func_array($callback, $params);
    $output = ob_get_clean();

    // remove h3 if title = false
    if(!$title) $output = preg_replace('#<h3 class="title">(.*?)</h3>#', '', $output);
    return $output;
  else:
   return "widget instance not found: ".esc_attr($atts[0]);
  endif;
}

      Usage:

      Drop a widget in the “arbitrary widgets” sidebar, save it and you’ll get the shortcodes 🙂

      Get a custom field value through shortcodes

      add_shortcode('field', 'shortcode_field');

function shortcode_field($atts){
  extract(shortcode_atts(array(
   'post_id' => NULL,
  ), $atts));

  if(!isset($atts[0])) return;
  $field = esc_attr($atts[0]);

  global $post;
  $post_id = (NULL === $post_id) ? $post->ID : $post_id;

  return get_post_meta($post_id, $field, true);
}

      Usage:

      • [field "my_key"]
      • [field "my_key" post_id=1]

      Get the TinyURL of a link through shortcodes

      add_shortcode('tinyurl', 'shortcode_tinyurl'); 

function shortcode_tinyurl($atts){
  extract(shortcode_atts(array(
   'url' => get_permalink(),
   'title' => '',
   'rel' => 'nofollow'
  ), $atts));
  if(!$title) $title = $url;

  if (FALSE === ($cache = get_transient('tinyurl_'+md5($url)))):
    $cache = wp_remote_retrieve_body(wp_remote_get('http://tinyurl.com/api-create.php?url='.$url));

    set_transient('tinyurl_'+md5($url), $cache, 60*60*24); // 1 day cache, could be incresed
  endif;

  return '<a href="'.esc_url($cache).'" rel="'.esc_attr($rel).'">'.esc_attr($title).'</a>';
}

      Usage:

      • [tinyurl]
      • [tinyurl url="http://google.com" title="google"]
    NetConstructor.com

      New Media Library Column to Re-Attach Images

      This code adds a new column to the Media Library Page allowing you to re-attach images

      add_filter("manage_upload_columns", 'upload_columns');
add_action("manage_media_custom_column", 'media_custom_columns', 0, 2);

function upload_columns($columns) {
    unset($columns['parent']);
    $columns['better_parent'] = "Parent";
    return $columns;
}
function media_custom_columns($column_name, $id) {
    $post = get_post($id);
    if($column_name != 'better_parent')
        return;
        if ( $post->post_parent > 0 ) {
            if ( get_post($post->post_parent) ) {
                $title =_draft_or_post_title($post->post_parent);
            }
            ?>
            <strong><a href="<?php echo get_edit_post_link( $post->post_parent ); ?>"><?php echo $title ?></a></strong>, <?php echo get_the_time(__('Y/m/d')); ?>
            <br />
            <a class="hide-if-no-js" onclick="findPosts.open('media[]','<?php echo $post->ID ?>');return false;" href="#the-list"><?php _e('Re-Attach'); ?></a>
            <?php
        } else {
            ?>
            <?php _e('(Unattached)'); ?><br />
            <a class="hide-if-no-js" onclick="findPosts.open('media[]','<?php echo $post->ID ?>');return false;" href="#the-list"><?php _e('Attach'); ?></a>
            <?php
        }
}
    NetConstructor.com

      Set Editor Defaults to WYSIWYG or HTML

      function my_default_editor() {
    $r = 'tinymce'; // html or tinymce
    return $r;
}
add_filter( 'wp_default_editor', 'my_default_editor' );

      Here is how to remove the HTML Editor

      jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
$("#edButtonHTML").remove();
});

      UPDATED
      here is another way to set the default editor to HTML

      add_filter('wp_default_editor', create_function('', 'return "html";'));
    Joshua Scott

      Quickly Determine Server & Environment Details

      If you have multiple servers and multiple environments such as development, QA, and production environments, this can be very useful.

      For my systems, environment is determined by the first 3 letters of the hostname, but this could easily be changed to whatever suits your needs.

      add_action( 'admin_notices', 'report_environment_status', 3 );

// Report on which server and environment details
function report_environment_status() {
    $server = php_uname('n');
    switch (strtolower(substr($server,0,3))) {
        case 'pXX':
            $msg = "PRODUCTION";
            break;
        case 'qXX':
            $msg = "QA";
            break;
        case 'dXX':
            $msg = "DEVELOPMENT";
            break;
        default :
            $msg = 'UNKNOWN';
    }
    echo "<div id='update-nag'>";
    echo "<b>You are in the $msg environment. (Server: $server)</b>";
    echo "</div>";
}

      This has saved me many times from making updates to the wrong environment.

      You can also turn this into a plugin and network activate it so all sites get the notification.

    NetConstructor.com

      Remove Author Metabox/Options & Move to Publish MetaBox

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      One of the things that drive me crazy is a cluttered WordPress Admin area. One of the elements which I now always setup from the start in my functions.php file is removing the Author MetaBox and Screen Options and then adding the option into the publish metabox. In my opinion this just makes sense and keep things clean. This also respects applicable permissions.

      To achieve this goal, just copy and past the following code into your functions.php file.

      If you feel there is a better way of doing this please suggest.

      NOTE: UPDATED THE CODE TO FIX A CODING ISSUE

      // MOVE THE AUTHOR METABOX INTO THE PUBLISH METABOX
add_action( 'admin_menu', 'remove_author_metabox' );
add_action( 'post_submitbox_misc_actions', 'move_author_to_publish_metabox' );
function remove_author_metabox() {
    remove_meta_box( 'authordiv', 'post', 'normal' );
}
function move_author_to_publish_metabox() {
    global $post_ID;
    $post = get_post( $post_ID );
    echo '<div id="author" class="misc-pub-section" style="border-top-style:solid; border-top-width:1px; border-top-color:#EEEEEE; border-bottom-width:0px;">Author: ';
    post_author_meta_box( $post );
    echo '</div>';
}
    t31os

      Add page template filter to page listing

      Tested on: WP 3.1

      Adds a page template filter to the page listing, so you can view a list of pages that have a given template attached.

      class Page_Template_Filter {
    private $templates = array();
    public function __construct() {
        // If it's not the admin area or the current user can't edit pages let's just bail here
        if( !is_admin() || !current_user_can('edit_pages') )
            return;
        add_action( 'parse_query',           array( $this, 'pt_parse_query' ) );
        add_action( 'restrict_manage_posts', array( $this, 'pt_restrict_manage_posts' ) );
    }
    public function pt_parse_query( $query ) {
        global $pagenow, $post_type;
        if( 'edit.php' != $pagenow )
            return;

        switch( $post_type ) {
            case 'post':

            break;
            case 'page':
                $this->templates = get_page_templates();

                if( empty( $this->templates ) )
                    return;

                if( !$this->is_set_template() )
                    return;

                $meta_group = array( 'key' => '_wp_page_template', 'value' => $this->get_template() );
                set_query_var( 'meta_query', array( $meta_group ) );
            break;
        }
    }
    public function pt_restrict_manage_posts() {
        if( empty( $this->templates ) )
            return;
        $this->template_dropdown();
    }
    private function get_template() {
        if( $this->is_set_template() )
            foreach( $this->templates as $template ) {
                if( $template != $_GET['page_template'] )
                    continue;
                return $template;
            }
        return '';
    }
    private function is_set_template() {
        return (bool) ( isset( $_GET['page_template'] ) && ( in_array( $_GET['page_template'], $this->templates ) ) );
    }
    private function template_dropdown() {
        ?>
        <select name="page_template" id="page_template">
            <option value=""> - no template - </option>
            <?php foreach( $this->templates as $name => $file ): ?>
            <option value="<?php echo $file; ?>"<?php selected( $this->get_template() == $file ); ?>><?php _e( $name ); ?></option>
            <?php endforeach;?>
        </select>
        <?php 
    }
}

add_action('admin_init', 'load_ptf');
function load_ptf() {
    $Page_Template_Filter = new Page_Template_Filter;
}

      Requires at least 3.1 to work, though the meta_query could be replaced with the older meta_key and meta_value for 3.0.

    chuck reynolds

      Remove Auto Linking of URLs in WordPress Comments

      remove_filter('comment_text', 'make_clickable', 9);
    bueltge

      Add a “Settings” link for plugins on the plugin list page

      Set “Settings” link for plugins on plugin-page in WordPress backend, easy to use jump to settings for users (the code is also with an solution for WordPress version smaller 2.9)

      // plugin definitions
define( 'FB_BASENAME', plugin_basename( __FILE__ ) );
define( 'FB_BASEFOLDER', plugin_basename( dirname( __FILE__ ) ) );
define( 'FB_FILENAME', str_replace( FB_BASEFOLDER.'/', '', plugin_basename(__FILE__) ) );
function filter_plugin_meta($links, $file) {
  /* create link */
  if ( $file == FB_BASENAME ) {
    array_unshift(
      $links,
      sprintf( '<a href="options-general.php?page=%s">%s</a>', FB_FILENAME, __('Settings') )
    );
  }
  return $links;
}

global $wp_version;
if ( version_compare( $wp_version, '2.7alpha', '>' ) ) {
    add_filter( 'plugin_action_links_' . FB_WM_BASENAME, 'filter_plugin_meta', 10, 2);
} else {
    add_filter( 'plugin_action_links', 'filter_plugin_meta', 10, 2 );
}
    NetConstructor.com

      Extending Auto Logout Period

      Tested on: WordPress 3.0.1

      Using the code below you can increase the time cookies are kept and therefor users who are logged in remain logged in longer:

      function keep_me_logged_in_for_1_year( $expirein ) {
   return 31556926; // 1 year in seconds
}
add_filter( 'auth_cookie_expiration', 'keep_me_logged_in_for_1_year' );
    Dean Oakley

      Fixed: Remove Default WordPress Meta Boxes

      This was very handy but had some errors

      // REMOVE META BOXES FROM DEFAULT POSTS SCREEN
function remove_default_post_screen_metaboxes() {
 remove_meta_box( 'postcustom','post','normal' ); // Custom Fields Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'postexcerpt','post','normal' ); // Excerpt Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'commentstatusdiv','post','normal' ); // Comments Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'trackbacksdiv','post','normal' ); // Talkback Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'slugdiv','post','normal' ); // Slug Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'authordiv','post','normal' ); // Author Metabox
}
add_action('admin_menu','remove_default_post_screen_metaboxes');


// REMOVE META BOXES FROM DEFAULT PAGES SCREEN
function remove_default_page_screen_metaboxes() {
 global $post_type;
 remove_meta_box( 'postcustom','page','normal' ); // Custom Fields Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'postexcerpt','page','normal' ); // Excerpt Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'commentstatusdiv','page','normal' ); // Comments Metabox
 remove_meta_box('commentsdiv','page','normal'); // Comments
 remove_meta_box( 'trackbacksdiv','page','normal' ); // Talkback Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'slugdiv','page','normal' ); // Slug Metabox
 remove_meta_box( 'authordiv','page','normal' ); // Author Metabox
}
add_action('admin_menu','remove_default_page_screen_metaboxes');
    Sahas Katta

      Collection of quick function.php edits

      I have a few awesome tweaks in functions.php as well. Found most of these by searching for them over the years.

      Excerpt Ending

      function new_excerpt_more($more) {
    return '...';
}
add_filter('excerpt_more', 'new_excerpt_more');

      Replace WP Admin Logo

      function new_admin_logo() {
  echo '<style type="text/css">#header-logo { background-image: url('.get_bloginfo('template_directory').'/images/admin_logo.png) !important; }</style>';
}
add_action('admin_head', 'new_admin_logo');

      Custom Favicon WP-Admin

      function admin_favicon() {
 echo '<link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/x-icon" href="' . get_bloginfo('template_directory') . '/images/favicon.ico" />';
}
add_action( 'admin_head', 'admin_favicon' );

      Custom Admin Footer

      function custom_admin_footer() {
echo 'Welcome to my blog! No More Documentation Links!';
}
add_filter('admin_footer_text', 'custom_admin_footer');
    Paul

      Only show posts and media of the logged-in Author & fix the post/media counts on the filter bars.

      Tested on: WordPress 3.4.1

      By default, WordPress allows Authors to see the titles of other users posts, unpublished drafts, and all media, even though they cannot be edited.

      Use this code to only allow posts and media of the currently logged in Author to be displayed.

      Unlike other solutions, this also fixes the post/media count on the filter bars (All|Published|Draft|Pending|Trash; All|Images|Videos|Unattached).

      // Show only posts and media related to logged in author
add_action('pre_get_posts', 'query_set_only_author' );
function query_set_only_author( $wp_query ) {
    global $current_user;
    if( is_admin() && !current_user_can('edit_others_posts') ) {
        $wp_query->set( 'author', $current_user->ID );
        add_filter('views_edit-post', 'fix_post_counts');
        add_filter('views_upload', 'fix_media_counts');
    }
}

// Fix post counts
function fix_post_counts($views) {
    global $current_user, $wp_query;
    unset($views['mine']);
    $types = array(
        array( 'status' =>  NULL ),
        array( 'status' => 'publish' ),
        array( 'status' => 'draft' ),
        array( 'status' => 'pending' ),
        array( 'status' => 'trash' )
    );
    foreach( $types as $type ) {
        $query = array(
            'author'      => $current_user->ID,
            'post_type'   => 'post',
            'post_status' => $type['status']
        );
        $result = new WP_Query($query);
        if( $type['status'] == NULL ):
            $class = ($wp_query->query_vars['post_status'] == NULL) ? ' class="current"' : '';
            $views['all'] = sprintf(__('<a href="%s"'. $class .'>All <span class="count">(%d)</span></a>', 'all'),
                admin_url('edit.php?post_type=post'),
                $result->found_posts);
        elseif( $type['status'] == 'publish' ):
            $class = ($wp_query->query_vars['post_status'] == 'publish') ? ' class="current"' : '';
            $views['publish'] = sprintf(__('<a href="%s"'. $class .'>Published <span class="count">(%d)</span></a>', 'publish'),
                admin_url('edit.php?post_status=publish&post_type=post'),
                $result->found_posts);
        elseif( $type['status'] == 'draft' ):
            $class = ($wp_query->query_vars['post_status'] == 'draft') ? ' class="current"' : '';
            $views['draft'] = sprintf(__('<a href="%s"'. $class .'>Draft'. ((sizeof($result->posts) > 1) ? "s" : "") .' <span class="count">(%d)</span></a>', 'draft'),
                admin_url('edit.php?post_status=draft&post_type=post'),
                $result->found_posts);
        elseif( $type['status'] == 'pending' ):
            $class = ($wp_query->query_vars['post_status'] == 'pending') ? ' class="current"' : '';
            $views['pending'] = sprintf(__('<a href="%s"'. $class .'>Pending <span class="count">(%d)</span></a>', 'pending'),
                admin_url('edit.php?post_status=pending&post_type=post'),
                $result->found_posts);
        elseif( $type['status'] == 'trash' ):
            $class = ($wp_query->query_vars['post_status'] == 'trash') ? ' class="current"' : '';
            $views['trash'] = sprintf(__('<a href="%s"'. $class .'>Trash <span class="count">(%d)</span></a>', 'trash'),
                admin_url('edit.php?post_status=trash&post_type=post'),
                $result->found_posts);
        endif;
    }
    return $views;
}

// Fix media counts
function fix_media_counts($views) {
    global $wpdb, $current_user, $post_mime_types, $avail_post_mime_types;
    $views = array();
    $_num_posts = array();
    $count = $wpdb->get_results( "
        SELECT post_mime_type, COUNT( * ) AS num_posts 
        FROM $wpdb->posts 
        WHERE post_type = 'attachment' 
        AND post_author = $current_user->ID 
        AND post_status != 'trash' 
        GROUP BY post_mime_type
    ", ARRAY_A );
    foreach( $count as $row )
        $_num_posts[$row['post_mime_type']] = $row['num_posts'];
    $_total_posts = array_sum($_num_posts);
    $detached = isset( $_REQUEST['detached'] ) || isset( $_REQUEST['find_detached'] );
    if ( !isset( $total_orphans ) )
        $total_orphans = $wpdb->get_var("
            SELECT COUNT( * ) 
            FROM $wpdb->posts 
            WHERE post_type = 'attachment' 
            AND post_author = $current_user->ID 
            AND post_status != 'trash' 
            AND post_parent < 1
        ");
    $matches = wp_match_mime_types(array_keys($post_mime_types), array_keys($_num_posts));
    foreach ( $matches as $type => $reals )
        foreach ( $reals as $real )
            $num_posts[$type] = ( isset( $num_posts[$type] ) ) ? $num_posts[$type] + $_num_posts[$real] : $_num_posts[$real];
    $class = ( empty($_GET['post_mime_type']) && !$detached && !isset($_GET['status']) ) ? ' class="current"' : '';
    $views['all'] = "<a href='upload.php'$class>" . sprintf( __('All <span class="count">(%s)</span>', 'uploaded files' ), number_format_i18n( $_total_posts )) . '</a>';
    foreach ( $post_mime_types as $mime_type => $label ) {
        $class = '';
        if ( !wp_match_mime_types($mime_type, $avail_post_mime_types) )
            continue;
        if ( !empty($_GET['post_mime_type']) && wp_match_mime_types($mime_type, $_GET['post_mime_type']) )
            $class = ' class="current"';
        if ( !empty( $num_posts[$mime_type] ) )
            $views[$mime_type] = "<a href='upload.php?post_mime_type=$mime_type'$class>" . sprintf( translate_nooped_plural( $label[2], $num_posts[$mime_type] ), $num_posts[$mime_type] ) . '</a>';
    }
    $views['detached'] = '<a href="upload.php?detached=1"' . ( $detached ? ' class="current"' : '' ) . '>' . sprintf( __( 'Unattached <span class="count">(%s)</span>', 'detached files' ), $total_orphans ) . '</a>';
    return $views;
}
