Best Collection of Code for your functions.php file

As with many others who are now viewing this post, I have been reading various blogs, forums, and discussion groups to learn and improve my wordpress skills. Over the past 12 months I have been on a mission to substitute my use of plugins by adding code to my functions.php file instead. While I completely agree that plugins are very useful in many situations my experience proved that in 90% of usage cases although a plugin might exist, actually utilizing it could create unnecessary complications and compatibility issues. Additionally in a great deal of cases such plugins added menus and other admin elements which I don’t want or need.

More often than not I have found that by analyzing the code of plugins I was able to strip out the piece of code I wanted and hard code it into my functions.php . This provided me with the exact functionality I needed without having to include unnecessary elements.

So, the purpose of this post is my attempt to engage you, the reader/admin/developer, to share with me and other here any code bits which you find useful and have added to your theme’s function.php file to extend or enhance WordPress without utilizing a plugin.

When you submit a response here please kindly give each code bit a title, let us know if with what version of wordpress you know its compatible with, include whatever description you feel best describes its function and (if applicable) include a link to the original plugin or source where you found the information.

I am looking forward to all your responses and will of course continually add my own new finds whenever I find them.